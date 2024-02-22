Judge in Trump's NY fraud case denies request for delay in payout

On Wednesday, attorneys for Donald Trump requested a 30-day postponement of the $355 million fine handed down in last week's conclusion of the Trump family's NY fraud trial and, one day later, their request was firmly shot down.

In an emailed response, New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron delivered what Law and Crime refers to as a resounding “No,” explaining to Trump's defense team that they "have failed to explain, much less justify, any basis for a stay," adding that he plans to sign a judgment proposed by the state that finalizes his ruling.

A quick visit to Truth Social — Trump's preferred sounding board for firing back at decisions against his wishes such as this one — reveals no direct statement other than a share of a Fox News article with his added quote, “New York Resident Greg Gutfeld Threatens to Move to Florida Over Trump Being Fined for Fraud." Will have to check back later for what is sure to follow.

In the request for the stay, Trump defense attorney Clifford Robert charged New York Attorney General Letitia James with an "unseemly rush to memorialize" the judgement in a manner he argues violates "all accepted practice in New York state court." Engoron, as we now know, obviously disagrees.