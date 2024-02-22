Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family.

Some call it Texas Caviar — or Southern or Alabama or “L.A.” (lower Alabama) Caviar — but whatever the name, this marinated black eyed pea dish, served with sturdy tortilla chips, disappears faster than you can make it.

Trust me when I say, you should double, triple or even quadruple the recipe for even the smallest crowd because, like deviled eggs or anything with shrimp, folks cannot get enough of it.

This "caviar" is more satisfying than salsa and much more interesting than hummus. It is endlessly variable, colorful and a great dip for any occasion. It is sweet and tangy and even works beautifully as a side. I am partial to this decades-old recipe of my sister’s, but the sky is the limit as to how you can tweak it to make it your own.

Although not common and definitely not my style, some people add sour cream to their Cowboy Caviar to make it a dippier-dip. Others add corn, black beans, hot peppers or halved cherry tomatoes. Preference dictates how sweet, salty or spicy you choose to go, and you can even alter this recipe to complement your best Mexican spread by including black beans and adding chopped poblano or jalapeño peppers, avocado and fresh cilantro. I like most every variation I have tried, but, like my sister, this is the one I go back to every time I make it myself.

You will notice this recipe calls for bottled Italian dressing, and with so many good ones available, you cannot go wrong — just use your favorite. But if you prefer to make your own, as I do, a basic vinaigrette is all that its required. I suggest using less oil than you might to dress a salad and I prefer red wine vinegar over balsamic. Check out the Cook’s Notes section for more specifics and options, but here again, feel free to toss together your favorite blend and pour it over. You are going to love Cowboy Caviar.

Black eyed peas are actually a legume — so they are a bean, not a pea. Originally from West Africa, they grow well in our warm climate, but canned is the way to go for this easy dish.

In terms of nutrition, there are few chip-and-dip combinations you can be as proud of as this one. For every cup of black eyed peas (and you will consume far more than one cup of this—I know from experience), you get over five grams of protein, and a quarter of their carbohydrate content is fiber! In that same cup, you get a huge hit towards your recommended daily amount of folate, vitamin A, manganese, vitamin K, copper, magnesium, calcium, zinc and iron.

By the time you add in all the vitamin C from the peppers, the good stuff in the onions and garlic, and swirl in some quality, polyphenol-rich olive oil, you have a dip that could just about double as a meal. And the vegetarians in your life will be extra delighted to have this delicious meat-free, dairy-free offering at your next get together.

Cowboy Caviar

Yields 4 cups Prep Time 10 minutes Refrigeration Time Overnight

Ingredients 1 can black eyed peas, drained & rinsed (about 2 cups) 1 1/2 cups mixed red, green & yellow bell peppers, chopped small 1 small (or 1/2 of a medium to large) purple onion or Vidalia (sweet) onion, chopped small 3 green onions, chopped—white and green parts 1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped 1 to 2 ounce jar pimentos, drained and chopped 1 garlic clove, minced 8 ounces of your favorite Italian dressing Salt & pepper, if desired The most common additional/optional ingredients are as follows: fresh jalapeno or poblano, deseeded and chopped; and/or 1 tablespoon diced green chilis Directions Combine all, stir gently and refrigerate overnight before serving. Serve with sturdy tortilla chips.