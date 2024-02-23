Dolly Parton congratulates Beyoncé for hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart

Legendary country musician Dolly Parton took the opportunity to support Beyoncé after the singer's new single, "Texas Hold 'Em," debuted in the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country list. The chart-topping song also solidified Beyoncé as the first Black woman or woman known to be biracial to have topped the list, according to Billboard. “I’m a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Parton wrote on her Instagram on Thursday. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!”

Houston-born Beyoncé teased her forthcoming album, "Renaissance Act II," in a Verizon commercial during Super Bowl LVIII, announcing, "OK, they ready — drop the new music. I told y’all the ‘Renaissance’ is not over." A teaser trailer for the new album followed, as did the release of "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," another new song that nabbed the No. 9 spot on the Hot Country chart. This is not Queen Bey's first foray into country music, as she previously recorded the country song "Daddy Lessons" for her 2016 album, "Lemonade."