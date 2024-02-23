Fox News cuts into footage of Trump's speech in South Carolina to point out inaccuracies

During a broadcast of Donald Trump's speech at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Friday evening, Fox News host Neil Cavuto cut into the footage to point out inaccuracies in what was being said by the former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner.

Taking issue with Trump claiming credit for the market going up while, in the same breath, blaming Biden for inflated gas prices and whatever else, Cavuto said, "We'll continue monitoring the president's remarks and I mean no offense to him or some of you who might want to continue to hear him, but I did have to say that even though the former president is entitled to his opinions, he's not entitled to his own set of facts."

Making mention of the fact that the market is indeed going up, but that it has nothing to do with Trump, Cavuto went on to shoot down his claim that gas prices are at $6 a gallon, sourcing the real price as being an average of $3.26 a gallon.

Ending on Trump's usual song and dance about the 2020 election being stolen from him, Cavuto reminded viewers that the issue has been investigated by everyone and their uncle, even by some judges appointed by Trump himself, and that there's been no evidence found to back his claim on that.

