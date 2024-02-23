Trump's lawyers dug up phone records that could disprove DA Willis and Nathan Wade's timeline

In the latest attempt to poke holes in DA Fani Willis and prosecutor Nathan Wade's testimony relating to when they began a romantic relationship and if it presents a conflict in their involvement in the election interference case against Donald Trump, his lawyers have presented new evidence in a push to have them booted.

In a court filing on Friday, Trump’s lawyers presented an affidavit in Atlanta that details phone records obtained through a subpoena showing that Willis and Wade exchanged over 2,000 phone calls and roughly 12,000 text messages in the first 11 months of 2021, aiming to prove that the two began their relationship before 2022, as stated under oath. According to The New York Times, the affidavit of Charles Mittelstadt, an investigator hired by the Trump lawyers, also details cellphone location data indicating that on at least 35 occasions Wade’s phone was connected “for an extended period” to a cell tower near a condominium where Willis was living.

Wade was officially hired by Willis in November 2021 to serve as lead prosecutor in Trump's case, so this could all shake out to be evidence of a working relationship at that time, and nothing more, but that depends on how its interpreted by the judge.