"This is science": "The View's" Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin spar over frozen embryos

Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin of "The View" found themselves locked in a tense debate over frozen embryos on Friday. The discussion stemmed from a decision made by the all-Republican Alabama Supreme Court this week that stated frozen embryos could be considered children under state law. Hostin, an attorney and an openly devout Catholic, acknowledged during the show that her beliefs aligned with the ruling, which has led to a pause on some IVF treatments in Alabama.

"It has no organs, it is not a life yet, it is not viable until it is 24 weeks," Haines said.

"There are at least 50 percent of Americans believe that a human embryo is a baby. I'm one of those," Hostin, who's also had her own IVF journey, hit back.

"No. This is science, Sunny. This is science," Haines retorted, adding, "Let me just check you again on the terminology . . . An embryo is an embryo until 10 weeks when it becomes a fetus. A fetus is not viable until it's 24 weeks. If we're going to use science, let's use scientific terms, that's what that is."

“An embryo is the beginning of human life," Hostin countered.

In June of 2022, shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Hostin during an episode of "The View" said she did not support abortion under any circumstance. “I don’t believe in abortion, at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it,” Hostin said, confirming she wouldn't make exceptions for incest either. “That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic and that’s my faith."