Amy Schumer says that internet trolling led to Cushing Syndrome diagnosis

While making the rounds to promote the second season of "Life & Beth," Amy Schumer became inundated with internet trolls coming out of the woodwork to comment on her appearance, tripping over themselves to point out what they referred to as her "puffy face."

In a post to Instagram on February 15, Schumer fired back at this, writing, "Binge both full seasons of @lifeandbethhulu and thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now. I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about. There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay. Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men." But after consulting with her doctors further, Schumer learned of a new diagnosis.

In Friday's edition of Jessica Yellin's "News Not Noise" newsletter, Schumer reveals that the comments on her face led to the discovery that she has Cushing syndrome, a condition that occurs when too much cortisol (the primary stress hormone) is inside one's body for a long time, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up. So finding out I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable," said Schumer, adding, "It has been a crazy couple of weeks for me and my family. Aside from fears about my health, I also had to be on camera having the internet chime in. But thank God for that. Because that's how I realized something was wrong."

