FDA has approved new treatment that might mitigate the symptoms of food allergies

Xolair, originally intended to treat asthma and similar issues, has actually now been discovered to effectively treat food allergies such as peanut allergies. Jelisa Castrodale of Food & Wine reports that the FDA has approved the drug now for that purpose after conducting a study of 168 adults and children with both peanut and other common allergens. The trial showed that 68% of the group injected with Xolair were able to eat peanuts without showing "moderate to severe allergic symptoms."

"This newly approved use for Xolair will provide a treatment option to reduce the risk of harmful allergic reactions among certain patients with IgE-mediated food allergies," said Dr. Kelly Stone, associate director Division of Pulmonology, Allergy, and Critical Care in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research,

Xolair has not been approved for use in an emergency situation to treat severe allergic reactions, Castrodale reports. The drug, which is given as an injection every two to four weeks, works by "reducing the risk of allergic reactions over time."

"We've literally overnight doubled the amount of options we have to manage this disease," said Erin Malawer of AllergyStrong, a national allergy awareness and education group. "No matter how careful you are, these accidental exposures happen."