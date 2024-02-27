Jeremiah Brent joins "Queer Eye" cast for season nine after Bobby Berk exit

Say hello to your newest member of "Queer Eye"'s Fab Five — Jeremiah Brent. The long-time interior designer is not a stranger to being on TV for his design work. He and his partner in life and work, Nate Berkus, have had multiple design shows on TLC and HGTV. The new cast announcement comes on the heels of Bobby Berk's departure from Emmy-winning reality show "Queer Eye" after eight seasons in November last year. Berk's exit caused a stir among fans, who theorized there had been a falling out with the cast. But Berk told Vanity Fair that he left because the cast had reached the end of their initial contact with Netflix.

"We thought we were done," he said. Brent will join the crew alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. The new season is reportedly headed to production in Las Vegas this spring to help everyday people find their confidence and makeover their lives for them, Variety reported. Moreover, Brent is the founder of Jeremiah Brent Design and lifestyle brand Atrio. He rose to fame in 2011 when he worked as Rachel Zoe’s styling associate on “The Rachel Zoe Project." Alongside his husband, Berkus, the pair have collaborated on their line Living Spaces and co-host their shows “Nate & Jeremiah By Design,” “Nate & Jeremiah: Save My House” and “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project.”

