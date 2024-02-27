Raw cheddar company linked to multi-state E. coli outbreak

Raw Farm LLC, which produces and sells raw dairy products, has voluntarily recalled four of its cheddar products in connection to a multistate E. coli outbreak, as reported by Audrey Morgan at Food & Wine.

"As of February 16, 10 E. coli infections have been reported that may be related to the consumption of Raw Farm cheddar cheese products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," Morgan wrote, noting that the actual number of infected individuals might be even higher than that.

Thus far, cases have been reported in California, Colorado, Utah and Texas. The CDC and FDA "alerted Raw Farm to the possibility that its product may have caused these illnesses" in mid-February, and while the company notes that none of their tested products tested positive for E. coli, the farm opted to voluntarily recall the products "out of an abundance of caution." The recalled products at hand are all expired and are all variants of the "Raw Cheddar Cheese" product.

If you do happen to have any of these cheeses on hand, be sure to either dispose of them or return for store credit.