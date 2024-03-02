Habba theorizes that Biden is plotting to flood the country with "illegals" so they can vote for him

In a segment of Newsmax TV’s "Sunday Agenda," Trump attorney Alina Habba laid out a number of theories she has regarding Joe Biden's strategy for "cheating" in his campaign against Trump ramping up to the November election, saying she suspects he's relying on votes from non-citizens in hopes of yanking away a second term.

Speaking to host Lidia Bastianich, Habba expressed her view that Biden is planning to flood the country with 10 million “illegals” and engineer it so they can vote for him, suggesting that's his only hope for beating Trump.

"This is all by design, and it’s not about keeping us safe. New Yorkers are not safe. America is not safe," Habba said on the topic of borders being a swinging door, in her eyes. "Joe Biden is more concerned with his polls, which he can’t win fair and square because the man can’t even walk. So he has to do this. He has to let you in."

Going on to say that Biden and his allies aren't concerned about "the fentanyl" or "the children," and are only concerned about one thing, which is figuring out a way to cheat, she credited this as motivating Trump to keep fighting.

"It’s really an atrocity. Our country is in deep trouble, and I don’t think November can come soon enough," Habba furthered. "As long as they don’t steal it. We should be in good shape as polls are amazing."