Kari Lake changes her tune on abortion

Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake has, up until now, been known for her staunch Republican views on abortion but she seems to have changed her mind as of this week, with some wondering if her odds of getting elected in a modern political climate focused on reproductive rights factors into that flip-flop.

In 2022, Lake made an appearance on KTAR News 92.3 FM’s "The Mike Broomhead Show" where she firmly stated her belief that "abortion is the ultimate sin," saying she aims to work to enact “pro-life legislation,” but in an interview with NBC News this week, she's "clarifying her stance," saying she believes Arizona will settle on a rule that offers access to abortion up to 15 to 24 weeks, a big change from the 6-week abortion ban she advocated for in years past.

“The vast majority of Americans and Arizonans hold the view that abortion should be legal and that late-term abortion should not be legal,” she added, “with exceptions for rape, incest, and obviously the health of a mother.”

In addition, Lake is also going against her previous support of Arizona’s controversial territorial rule, a near-total ban on abortion that is under dispute in the courts.

“What we need to do is really start supporting women and giving them true choices,” Lake said. “We need to prioritize. We talk about being pro-family, and it’s about time we put the money where our mouth is.”

In response to this, Senate Candidate for Arizona Ruben Gallego fired back in a post to X (formerly Twitter) writing, "Kari Lake will say anything to get elected but her actions are clear."