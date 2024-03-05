Rita Moreno sends “The View” into hysterics with humorous recipe for a “Trump Sandwich”

In addition to promoting her new movie “The Prank,” Rita Morena had time to share a “wonderful little joke” about Donald Trump during Monday’s episode of “The View.”

The 92-year-old actress told the show’s hosts that she recently came across a recipe for a deli offering called “Trump Sandwich.”

“I saw a sign in a deli wall in LA, where I was visiting,” Moreno explained. “And it said: Trump Sandwich. And then it goes on to describe it. Two slices of bread, bolo — wait a minute, two slices of white bread. Bologna, and a very small pickle.”

The cheeky joke earned plenty of laughs, applause and cheers from the audience and hosts. Sunny Hostin praised the recipe with a “chef's kiss!” while fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin called Moreno “an absolute legend.” Ana Navarro quipped that the sandwich “probably sells for $399,” referencing the price of Trump's official sneakers. Elsewhere in the episode, Moreno shared her thoughts about the former president, who is currently seeking reelection as a Republican in 2024: “I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him for criminal activities,” she said. “I mean, enough said already. It’s so stupid. Look at all the stuff that Biden has accomplished!”

Navarro, a Republican, agreed, saying, “I’ll take 81 years over 91 counts any day.”

“You’re damn right! Absolutely,” Moreno said. “It’s appalling! It’s appalling.”

Watch a clip from the episode below, via YouTube: