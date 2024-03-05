Taylor Swift urges fans to vote on Super Tuesday but does not endorse President Joe Biden

Taylor Swift can't save Americans from another contested and politically charged election year but she does certainly have the power to tell her mega fanbase to vote.

The pop star Democrat took to Instagram stories on Super Tuesday to urge her 282 million followers to exercise their right to vote.

In the Instagram story, the singer asked her fans who are eligible voters to head to the polls to support candidates that personally best align with their views and interests. However, the post had no mention of endorsing President Joe Biden and is seemingly less political than her previous statements on elections and politicians.

“Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories,” she wrote. "I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today. Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the U.S., check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

The singer has been unintentionally at the center of right-wing conspiracies surrounding her relationship with football star Travis Kelce. The left-leaning couple has been accused by conservatives online of spreading liberal propaganda, calling Swift a "psyop" in cahoots with the Biden administration to secure the President a second term.

In the past, Swift has not been shy about her politics and had denounced Sen. Marsha Blackburn during the 2018 midterms. Swift had also blasted Donald Trump in 2020 and endorsed Biden.