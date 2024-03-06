"F**k off": MTG rages at top British journalist over "Jewish space lasers" question

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., cursed out prominent British journalist Emily Maitlis on Tuesday, telling her to "f**k off" when confronted about baseless conspiracy theories she's advanced.

Greene — a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump — and Maitlis were conversing at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida when the friction began. Maitlis, known for her prior journalistic work at the BBC, first asked Greene what message she had for Nikki Haley after Trump's victory on Super Tuesday. From there, Maitlis inquired about why "so many people who support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself?”

“Let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist," Greene retorted. "The left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth, we like supporting our constitution, our freedoms and America first. We are all done here."

Before the conservative firebrand could walk away, Maitlis pressed, saying, "Tell us about the Jewish space lasers," a reference to Greene's widely panned conspiracy theory that the Jewish banking family, the Rothschilds, were responsible for the California fires in 2018.

In response, Greene jabbed a finger at Maitlis and said, "Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and why don’t you go f**k off?”