Cookie Monster is fed up with “shrinkflation” and the downsizing of his favorite cookies

Cookie Monster now has beef with the US economy. The beloved Sesame Street character took to X Monday to rant about “shrinkflation” — a portmanteau of the words shrink and inflation where items shrink in size or quantity, sometimes even quality, while their prices remain the same.

“Me hate shrinkflation! Me cookies are getting smaller,” Cookie Monster wrote. “Guess me going to have to eat double da cookies!”

The post elicited responses from politicians who are disappointed over the grocery shrink ray. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio shared Cookie Monster’s sentiments, saying, “big corporations shrink the size of their products without shrinking their prices, all to pay for CEO bonuses.”

“People in my state of Ohio are fed up — they should get all the [cookies] they pay for,” he added.

Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania responded by saying: “I’m on it.” Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote that she and Casey “have a bill for that.”

President Biden may address shrinkflation in his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday, according to media reports. Last month, Biden slammed shrinkflation ahead of the Super Bowl, calling on companies to “put a stop to this” as Americans purchased more snacks and drinks “The American public is tired of being played for suckers,” Biden said in a video posted on X.