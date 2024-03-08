Pelosi refers to McConnell’s Trump endorsement as a "sad" conclusion to his career

During a Friday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., spoke at length on the subject of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., days after he announced his endorsement of Donald Trump, calling his decision to do so a "sad" conclusion to his career.

Stating her belief that McConnell knew “full well” that Trump was complicit in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, she questioned how he could feel justified in giving such a man the thumbs up, saying, “For him to know how bad the president’s predecessor was on all of this, and then come to the conclusion that he would endorse him, when we thought he was going to convict him . . . It’s really very, very sad."

Truthful in admitting that she and McConnell didn't often see eye-to-eye, she referred to his career as being strategic, calling into question how this endorsement fits into that established "strategy."

“It’s really — in my view — a sad, professional tragedy that he had to come around,” she furthered. “Why would he do such a thing? Perhaps he’ll explain it to the world.”