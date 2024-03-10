Ryan Gosling brought Kenergy to the Oscars with an epic performance of "I’m Just Ken"

It's not like Ryan Gosling is new to belting out a tune, having low-key fronted the early 2000's rock band, Dead Man's Bones, but it's been awhile and it's hard to have anticipated what a live performance of "I'm Just Ken" would end up sounding like, sung in front of every famous person in the world at the Oscars on the glitziest awards night of the year. Well, it sounded amazing. Nay, epic.

Flanked by dancers styled in what looked to be a throwback to Madonna's 1985 video for "Material Girl," Gosling started out in the audience, singing in the ear of "Barbie" co-star Margot Robbie, with Billie Eilish giggling in her seat behind him, and then made his way up to the stage, crooning, posing, punching through boards — you know, Ken stuff — building up a vibe of glittery machismo that went through the roof when joined by Slash, guitarist for Guns N' Roses, who evened out the vamping of Mark Ronson, co-composer of the song.

With things swirling around and Gosling lifted into a high-budget crowd-surf, he made his way back into the audience to share a mic with director Greta Gerwig, giving her her flowers for making the film the success that it was. After she sang a bit of the song, he looped "La La Land" co-star and "Poor Things" best actress winner, Emma Stone, into the fun, capping off one of the best moments of an all-around warm and fuzzy and wonderfully supportive show.

Watch here: