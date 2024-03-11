Legal analyst: Trump may have jeopardized his bond with new attack on E. Jean Carroll

Former President Donald Trump accused defamed writer E. Jean Carroll of making up “false accusations” even after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing her and defaming her when she came forward.

“I just posted a $91 million bond, $91 million on a fake story, totally made-up story,” Trump said at a rally in Georgia, adding that the judgment was, “based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of, I know nothing about her.”

MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin said that the punitive judgment in the case appears to only have been “enough to make him stop until he was past a point that the judge could no longer order… further consequences for it.”

I'm struck by the fact… he said these things the night after he posted a bond, filed his notice of appeal the judge has long past finalized,” Rubin continued.

"Should E. Jean Carroll and her team want any further relief now their only option is to file another case," she added. "The punitive damage was as great as it was because Donald Trump kept saying it after the initial judgment. The argument they made was that he was not deterred by the first award, and in fact, continued to say it again and again and again."

Rubin said Carroll’s recourse is to “sue again or at the very least to oppose the bond, which is an option that Judge [Lewis] Kaplan gave them.”

“Judge Kaplan said if they want to oppose the bond in any respect, they have until Monday,” she said. “If they do oppose it, it will be in Manhattan federal court."