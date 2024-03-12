“I’m going to have to go on the warpath”: Alex Jones threatens Trump over vaccine brag

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones threatened to go on a “warpath” against Donald Trump after the former president bragged about COVID-19 vaccines on his platform Truth Social.

In a critique of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, Trump boasted about getting COVID-19 vaccines distributed to the public in less than a year, claiming it would have taken Biden a dozen years to do so.

Despite being a well-known supporter of Trump, Jones was angered by Trump’s response. He called Trump's post “bulls**t” and vaccines a “biological weapon” in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jones took things a step further when he threatened Trump on his show InfoWars.

"If I see any more of this from Trump ... I'm gonna have to go on the warpath," Jones warned. "I just cannot take this — I cannot put my head down on the pillow at night and say that I'm a true person to everybody when I've already held my nose because of the overwhelming good he's doing and all the persecution, and put up with stuff like this."

Later in the show Jones claimed COVID-19 was actually “cooked up” by Dr Anthony Fauci, the former Chief Medical Advisor to the president, and that vaccines had already been developed for release. Jones also said Trump’s post made him “physically sick.”

Though he confirmed his support for Trump’s re-election, he urged voters to take the former president’s words with a grain of salt.

“We can’t put all of our faith in one man. We all get sucked into this Trump thing and it becomes everything. That’s kind of black-pilled though,” Jones said. “No, it’s an important fight, we need to get him in there, my gut tells me it’s the right thing to do, but God also — the Holy Spirit also tells me, don’t be a Trump follower, be a Trump backer so we have a guy in there that we can put pressure on.”