Aaron Rodgers' Sandy Hook conspiracy theories revealed after RFK Jr. names him as VP option

On Tuesday, word spread that Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is eyeing New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a potential VP candidate and, hours later, dirt from his past began to surface.

According to CNN reporter Jake Tapper and journalist Pamela Brown, Rodgers — who was reportedly on an ayahuasca retreat in Costa Rica when news of RFK Jr.’s plans for him first broke —has a history of sharing "deranged conspiracy theories about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting not being real," and said as much to Brown herself.

According to her first-hand account, while covering the Kentucky Derby for CNN in 2013, Rodgers, then with the Green Bay Packers, bent her ear at a post-Derby party, accusing news media of covering up important stories and posing his theory that the Sandy Hook shooting was "actually a government inside job and the media was intentionally ignoring it." An anonymous source that spoke to CNN on the matter reportedly had a similar experience, telling the outlet that several years ago, Rodgers claimed, “Sandy Hook never happened…All those children never existed. They were all actors.”

Rodgers, who has yet to comment on this, made headlines in January after being called-out by Jimmy Kimmel for connecting him to the impending release of the so-called Jeffrey Epstein list during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show” in which he said, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”