“Make the RNC white again”: Minority outreach cut, Trump election lawyer installed in MAGA takeover

The Republican National Committee is cutting its minority outreach program after a takeover by Trump loyalists who plan to steer as much money as possible to support the former president’s campaign, The Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger reports.

The RNC has decided to scrap an effort launched in 2022 to engage voters in heavy minority populations, particularly in Latino communities. One source told The Daily Beast the tagline might as well be “Make the RNC White Again.”

The Messenger previously reported in January that the RNC had already shuttered most of its nearly two dozen Hispanic Community Centers. The RNC claimed that the closures were temporary and that it planned to open 40 new similar centers but now the program “appears to be another casualty of the RNC’s recent restructuring,” according to the report, a purge that has been likened to a “bloodbath.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called criticism of the closures “racist” and “complete bulls**t” but did not deny the program was shut down.

“The racist accusations about the RNC and Trump campaign are complete bullshit, President Trump did more to benefit minority communities during his first term than any other President, especially Crooked Joe Biden, and that’s why he’s polling better with Black and Hispanic Americans,” Cheung told the Daily Beast.

The RNC meanwhile hired former Trump lawyer Christina Bobb, who pushed to overturn the 2020 election, as senior counsel for election integrity. She was installed by Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita, according to The Washington Post.

“The RNC is planning an all out assault on voting rights and free and fair elections,” predicted Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias.