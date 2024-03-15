Gypsy Rose Blanchard steps away from social media at the advisement of her parole officer

Immediately following Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s early release from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center in December, after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard in 2015, she was caught up in a whirlwind of media attention, which she now says she regrets.

Fanning the flames of that attention by building up her social media accounts — garnering more than 7.8 million followers on Instagram in just months — she frequently shared photos of her life with husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she connected with while still in prison, and posted videos to TikTok showing her playing guitar, partying with friends, or celebrating her post-lockup physique. But as of Thursday, her public accounts have been taken down, leaving only private accounts on Instagram and Facebook, both with a bio that reads #LoveForWhoIAm.

According to a source referenced by PEOPLE, Blanchard is stepping away from social media "at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail," which Blanchard touched upon in a final post to TikTok just prior to deleting her account, highlighting her "regret" surrounding "coming out of prison and all the interviews and stuff like that."

"To all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability, the first month or so that I was out of prison and the lack of accountability in my interviews, I'm sorry. I'm learning," Blanchard says in that video. "I take accountability for my part, and I'm saying this right now. I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing."

Although the full video has been deleted, snippets from it captured by other users can still be found, including the one below shared to X (formerly Twitter) by Daily Mail Online in which Blanchard mentions people calling her "insane" for "deleting that kind of following."