McDonald's experienced a "technology outage" that has impacted orders across the world

According to a Friday morning report from CNN , McDonald’s experienced a “technology outage” which disrupted online orders around the world. In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the global fast-food company said that the issue is now being resolved and “notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.”

While the spokesperson declined to give further details about the cause or extent of the outage, issues were reported in the United States, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. The bulk of the problems seem to stem from staff being able to process electronic orders.

McDonald’s Hong Kong said on Facebook: “Due to a computer system failure, the mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks are not functioning. Please order directly at the restaurant counter.” Similarly, McDonald’s Japan said in a post on X Friday: “Many stores across the country have temporarily suspended operations.”