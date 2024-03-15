Nathan Wade resigns, allowing DA Willis to remain on Trump's Georgia election case

Judge Scott McAfee is allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to remain on the election subversion case against Donald Trump, having accepted the resignation of special prosecutor Nathan Wade as part of an agreement on Friday.

In his 23-page decision, McAfee proposed two options to wrap-up the matter of a conflict presented by Willis and Wade's romantic ties, writing, "The district attorney may choose to step aside, along with the whole of her office, and refer the prosecution to the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council for reassignment. Alternatively, Wade can withdraw, allowing the district attorney, the defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence or remuneration distracting from and potentially compromising the merits of this case." And Wade, choosing the latter, received praise from Willis for his "professionalism and dignity."

In Wade's resignation letter, he writes:

“The furtherance of the rule of law and democracy is and has always been the North Star of our combined efforts in the prosecution of those who are alleged to have attempted to overthrow the results of Georgia's 2020 Presidential Election. I am proud of the work our team has accomplished in investigating, indicting, and litigating this case. Seeking justice for the people of Georgia and the United States, and being part of the effort to ensure that the rule of law and democracy are preserved, has been the honor of a lifetime. I am offering my resignation in the interest of democracy, in dedication to the American public, and to move this case forward as quickly as possible.”

In a post to Truth Social to offer his two cents, Trump blasts both Willis and Wade, writing, "The Fani Willis lover, Mr. Nathan Wade Esq., has just resigned in disgrace, as per his and her reading of the Judge’s Order today. Nathan was the 'Special,' in more ways than one, Prosecutor 'engaged' by Fani (pronounced Fauni!) Willis, to persecute TRUMP for Crooked Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice, for purposes of Election Interference and living the life of the Rich & Famous. This is the equivalent of Deranged Jack Smith getting 'canned,' BIG STUFF, something which should happen in the not too distant future!!!"