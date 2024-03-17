Donald Trump warns of a "bloodbath" if he loses to Joe Biden

During a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Donald Trump took things up a notch, describing a hellish societal collapse that he envisions unfolding if he loses to Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

During a section of his address in which he spoke of the possibility of an increasing trade war with China over auto manufacturing, Trump referred to President Xi as a friend of his, leaning into the importance of being part of this equation himself, saying, "Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now … you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected . . . Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories." Later adding, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

Echoing Trump's sentiments in a quote to NBC News, campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers.”

Watch here: