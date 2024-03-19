Getty Images says a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth with royal children was digitally manipulated

Another digitally altered photo of the royal family is making news and photo agencies do a double take.

This time the photo is of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle. It was released last year to mark the late Queen's 97th birthday. However, the photo taken by Kate Middleton in 2022 is said to be "digitally enhanced," a spokesperson for Getty Images told the Telegraph.

When you look closer at the photo, there seem to be several slight inconsistencies like a line where the Queen's skirt does not match. There is also said to be a dark shadow behind Prince Louis’s ear and another black patch behind Prince George’s shirt collar. Also, there are signs of digital repetition of Mia Tindall’s hair.

“Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor’s note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source," Getty said.

Currently, Kensington Palace is dealing with another photo scandal after conspiracy theories and rumors about Middleton's months-long absence from the public eye following her abdominal surgery in January. When the public became strongly interested in the Princess of Wales' whereabouts, the palace released a photo of Middleton and her children for Mother's Day. However, global news agencies halted the photo's further distribution because they found it was digitally edited. Following the blunder, Middleton put out a statement apologizing for the mishap saying she was an amateur photographer who experiments with editing.