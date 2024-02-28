Where is Kate Middleton? All the online conspiracy theories about the Princess of Wales explained

Kate Middleton has vanished. OK, maybe not literally, but she hasn't been seen publicly since January and seemingly mysterious whereabouts of the Princess of Wales is sparking memes while prompting internet sleuths to dig further into the royal family like something straight out of the "Where's Waldo?"

After undergoing planned major abdominal surgery in January, the princess's last public appearance was at the end of last year in December. Following the surgery, Kensington Palace stated that the "surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

The surgery meant that Middleton was out of commission for the immediate future with the palace saying that "based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter." The palace also added that the princess wished that the public would understand that "her personal medical information remains private."

They concluded that the palace will only give progress updates "when there is significant new information to share" and that Middleton apologizes to everyone concerned about postponed "upcoming engagements."

While is it customary for the royal family not to disclose full details of their medical conditions, this has been the first time Middleton has publicly shared information about her health. Reportedly, she has been recovering in Windsor since she left the hospital two weeks after the surgery.

Moreover, Prince William, who has scaled back his public engagements since Middleton's surgery, canceled a public appearance for the funeral of his godfather, Constantine II of Greece. Scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 27 in Windsor, William pulled out last minute because of a "personal matter," NBC News reported.

The palace declined to comment on William's cancelation but said Middleton is doing well. However, the statements, her apparent recovery, and William's sudden absence haven't quelled the growing, constant need to know where Middleton is and what is happening behind the scenes with the royal family's unrelenting personal drama.

Spanish media speculates that Middleton is in a coma

Folks on social media platforms like X and Reddit and various tabloids have all concocted theories about Middleton's break from the public eye and royal engagements. Some have been questioned whether Middleton is even in recovery while others have jumped to the conclusion she must still be in a coma.

It began with Spanish journalist Concha Calleja alleging on the show "Fiesta." When Middleton was released from the hospital at the end of January, Calleja claimed that the princess’s life “was in great danger” after the surgery. She said that doctors had to use life-saving measures.

Calleja said that she received the information from "an aide from the Royal Household in a completely off-the-record manner.” The Times reported that the palace has categorically denied the claim.

“The doctors had to take drastic decisions at that moment because of the complications that arose,” Calleja said during the broadcast. “The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn’t expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn’t go so well.”

“It’s total nonsense,” a palace source told The Times. “No attempt was made by that journalist to fact check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It’s fundamentally, totally made-up, and I’ll use polite English here: it’s absolutely not the case.”

The claims of Middleton being comatose were picked up and circulated nationally by Spanish media, including the country's newspapers like El Confidencial, La Vanguardia and La Razón.

American tabloids and Redditors speculate that Kate and William's relationship is on the rocks

There have been rumblings for years that the Prince and Princess of Wales have secretly had a rocky relationship. In 2019, In Touch claimed that William was maybe having an affair with one of Middleton's closest friends, Rose Hanbury, also known as the Marchioness of Cholmondeley.

Word on the street was that Middleton had cut ties with her friend and people speculated it was because Hanbury was having an affair with William. British and American tabloids that picked up the story were threatened with legal action by the royal family.

While the affair rumors have been buzzing around for years, the couple's relationship continues to be dissected by people online, especially on Reddit. Some have speculated that the couple's relationship is tumultuous, saying that "William never visited the hospital while Kate was supposedly there" and that tabloids have claimed that the couple is on the brink of divorce. They also cited that William attended the BAFTAs alone and issued a statement about his godfather's funeral and Gaza and Israel war "using his own personal crest rather than one used to represent the married couple."

The memes

Regardless of the palace's statements, Middleton's absence from the public has led to an internet meme frenzy, with people tweeting #WhereIsKate? and people making up scenarios about who can find her, where she is and what type of surgery she's gotten. Search terms like "Kate Middleton’s health" and "Where is Kate Middleton?" were also trending this week .

One user online explaining the meme tweeted, “'so basically Kate Middleton hasn’t been seen in months like she’s actually missing. word on the conspiracy street is that she’s doing 1 of many things - gone for a BBL, growing out her bangs, lost at the Wonka experience. also she’s possibly banksy.'”

Another said, "You’re telling me that Kate Middleton—the same woman who posed outside the hospital like a freaking supermodel mere hours after giving birth — suddenly requires months of recovery before showing her face? And the British press now magically respects privacy? This feels…sinister."

"There is only one person who can find Kate Middleton," another post said with a gif of Mariska Hargitay as her iconic character Olivia Benson.