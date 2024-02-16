King Charles' cancer diagnosis and what this means for Prince Harry and William

In the wake of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, spoke about a possible family reunion in an interview for “Good Morning America” Friday. Harry spoke with ABC News' Will Reeve in Whistler, British Columbia, the site of the 2025 Invictus Games, just one week after flying from California to London to visit his father.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was announced on Feb. 5 in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. News of the king’s diagnosis came just a week after he was discharged from a private London clinic after undergoing “a corrective procedure” for an enlarged prostate. It is understood that the king wanted to share his diagnosis at the time to encourage men who may be experiencing similar symptoms to seek medical guidance, per The Independent.

Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal what type of cancer the 75-year-old king was diagnosed with or what stage it was found. During his interview, Harry declined to comment further on his father's diagnosis, but said he hopes to see the king soon: “I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry reportedly met with Charles for less than an hour on Feb. 6 and stayed overnight in a hotel before leaving the next day from London’s Heathrow Airport. Prior to his recent visit, the duke was last seen with his 75-year-old father in May during Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Harry said his father’s condition could possibly bring the family together, adding that he’s seen firsthand families of Invictus athletes rekindle relationships and strengthen their bonds:

“Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis – again, the strength of the family unit coming together,” Harry said. “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

While in London, Harry did not meet with his older brother, Prince William, with whom he continues to have a “strained” relationship with. An insider source exclusively told In Touch that the Prince of Wales wasn’t keen on seeing his brother: “William is in no rush to spend time with Harry,” the insider said. “The brutal bottom line is that he could easily have seen him but declined because he feels it’s too little, too late.”

William has become the face of the monarchy in recent weeks while juggling his father’s diagnosis and his wife Kate Middleton’s post-surgery recovery. Two days after Charles began regular cancer treatments, William made his first public appearance at the London Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner after taking several weeks off to care for his wife.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and my father, especially in recent days,” William told well-wishers. “It means a great deal to us all.”

William is also slated to make a solo appearance at the BAFTA Awards this Sunday, Feb. 18. William has been president of BAFTA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, since 2010.

In the event that Charles passes, William will be first in line to the throne. William’s three children follow — first his oldest son Prince Louis of Wales, then daughter Princess Charlotte of Wales and finally, youngest son Prince Louis of Wales. Prince Harry is fifth in line. His children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, are sixth and seventh respectively.