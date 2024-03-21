Bob Menendez open to independent bid if exonerated on federal bribery charges

Earlier this week, word spread that Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is considering running for re-election as an independent, which NBC's Julie Tsirkin commented on, saying he was likely weighing this as an option because his bribery trial is coming up in May and he "can fundraise as a candidate." In a nine-minute video posted to social media on Thursday, Menendez confirms that independent bid as an option, but only if he's exonerated.

“I am hopeful that my exoneration will take place this summer and allow me to pursue my candidacy as an independent Democrat in the general election,” he says in the video, which can be seen below. “Unfortunately, the present accusations I am facing — of which I am innocent and will prove so — will not allow me to have that kind of political dialogue and debate with political opponents who have already made it a cornerstone of their campaign."

As The Daily Beast points out, Menendez has turned away from requests for his resignation after being indicted on allegations of accepting gifts from the Egyptian government in exchange for favorable policy for the Middle Eastern country. If convicted, he faces jail time. If not, he's got a new project to occupy himself with, but he'll need to get at least 800 signatures by June 4 to file for re-election, which is a crunch.

Watch here: