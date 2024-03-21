J.K. Rowling threatens to sue Harry Potter fanpage over claims of estranged daughter and grandchild

J.K. Rowling, the author of the "Harry Potter" series, is considering taking legal action against Wizarding News, a fan account on X/Twitter that touts itself as an "award-winning news service" established in 2002 to cover Harry Potter, "now reporting on the demise of J.K. Rowling." The account also affiliates itself with the LGBTQ+ community.

Rowling has been sharply criticized in recent years for vocalizing views that have been deemed transphobic. She came under fire for ostensible Holocaust denial just last week after she insinuated that the Nazis did not burn books on trans healthcare and research. Wizarding News recently tweeted out claims stating that Rowling has an estranged daughter and grandchild.

"Could somebody who isn’t blocked by this account tell them this is untrue in all respects, as I suspect they already know," Rowling tweeted on Wednesday. "Lying about my kids is a new low, even by this website’s subterranean standards."

"This is not a joke," Rowling added in a separate tweet, which quoted a post from an account alleging that Wizarding News posted photos and "handy location details" of "the baby they falsely claimed" was Rowling's grandchild.

"The baby and its mother have no connection with me, @wizardingnews," the author continued. "That isn’t my daughter. Your vendetta against me is causing collateral damage to innocent people. If legal action is the only way to protect them, I will take it."

She continued in another tweet: “I've done everything I can to keep my children out of the public eye. My eldest daughter doesn't owe you or anyone else details of her private life. However, for the avoidance of doubt: 1. Contrary to your claims, we are very close and last talked an hour ago. We discussed your posts, which have angered and distressed her. 2. Contrary to your claims, she doesn't live in Portugal. 3. Contrary to your claims, she has no children. 4. The young mother whose photograph and personal details you published is not my daughter and has no relation to me whatsoever.”