Kimmel roasts Trump's financial woes: If you think Melania "hates him now, wait until he’s poor"

Jimmy Kimmel took Donald Trump to task over the former president's current financial plight, as he faces an imminent deadline to pay the $454 million judgment in his New York fraud case.

During a Wednesday episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Kimmel jested about how former first lady Melania Trump could wind up empty-handed after all is said and done.

"The real loser here is Melania, she may end up with half of the nothing he owns now." Kimmel joked, poking fun at the Trumps' reportedly fraught relationship. “If you think she hates him now, wait until he’s poor," he added.

The late-night host also took the opportunity to comment on Trump's insistence he should be granted presidential immunity in connection to his D.C. criminal trial for alleged election subversion. The ex-president on Tuesday presented the Supreme Court with a 67-page brief, suggesting to the justices that if they decide against granting him immunity and nullifying the charges he faces, they could opt to send the case back to lower courts to determine whether any partial immunity was warranted.

Though Trump remains mired in money problems, "his excuses are richer than ever," Kimmel said, adding that the former president should ask for “immunity from chlamydia just in case."

Referring to a bizarre suggestion Trump made in 2020 to inject COVID-19 patients with disinfectant, Kimmel quipped, “If Donald Trump wants immunity, he should drink bleach like he told us to do when we wanted immunity."