NY AG makes move towards seizing Trump's assets, eyeing his private estate and golf course

With only four days remaining in the grace period allotted to Donald Trump to come up with $450 million+ to satisfy the civil business-fraud judgment against him, the New York attorney general’s office has taken the first big step towards preparing to seize his assets, should he fail to cough up the money he owes.

On Thursday, the office of Letitia James filed judgments in Westchester County, putting Trump's golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs, in danger of being the first chunk of property to go up on the block.

As CNN highlights in their coverage, a judgment such as this one is the first step a creditor would take to attempt to recover property, followed by putting liens on assets or moving to foreclose on properties. In addition to Trump's Westchester County property, his city property — Trump Tower, his penthouse at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, his hotel near Central Park, and numerous apartment buildings — is also in jeopardy of being seized.

For now, judgments have not been entered in Florida counties where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and the Trump National Doral Golf Club and resort are located.

Taking to Truth Social in protest of all of the above, Trump writes: