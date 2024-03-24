Former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel admits that Biden beat Trump in 2020

Ronna McDaniel — former Republican National Committee chairwoman and recent NBC hire — was a major topic of conversation on Sunday.

At the end of the weekend, former “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd attacked his own network for hiring McDaniel as a paid political analyst, saying, “There’s a reason a lot of journalists at NBC News are uncomfortable with this,” going into how she led the charge in “gaslighting” and “character assassination” when dealing with the news media as a pro-Trump election denier.

But, the same day, McDaniel admitted in a pre-recorded interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press" that she does, in fact, believe Biden won. Which is a twist.

"He won, he is the legitimate president, fair and square. He won, it's certified, it's done. But I do think it's fair to say there were problems in 2020," she said to host Kristen Welker.

As Newsweek points out, Welker stated prior to Sunday's interview that "in full disclosure to our viewers, this interview was scheduled weeks before it was announced that McDaniel had become a paid NBC News contributor. This will be a news interview, and I was not involved in her hiring."