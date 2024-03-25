“Quite the accomplishment”: Biden trolls Trump for bragging he won championship at his own golf club

President Joe Biden dinged former President Donald Trump’s brag about winning two trophies at his own golf course.

"It is my great honor to be at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach tonight, AWARDS NIGHT, to receive THE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY & THE SENIOR CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY. I WON BOTH!" Trump declared on Truth Social Sunday night. "A large and golfing talented membership, a GREAT and difficult course, made the play very exciting. The qualifying and match play was amazing. A large and distinguished group will be there tonight. Very exciting, thank you!!!"

“Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden tweeted in response.

Biden, who has been criticized for not going after Trump more forcefully on the campaign trail, has increasingly taken to mocking the presumptive Republican nominee. The president took a shot at his predecessor’s massive fraud penalty after his lawyers admitted he could not secure a bond to appeal the ruling.

“Just the other day a defeated-looking man came up to me and said, ‘Mr. President, I have crushing debt, and I’m completely wiped out,’” Biden said at a fundraiser, according to HuffPost. “And I had to look at him and say, ‘Donald, I’m sorry. I can’t help you.’”