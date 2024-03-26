Baltimore Key Bridge collapse plunges vehicles into the water after container ship collision

A portion of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after a container ship collided with one of the bridge supports, according to Fox 5 DC.

The cargo ship Dali hit the support at around 1:30 am, causing the span of the bridge to plummet into the Patapsco River. Several vehicles were seen falling into the water.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said at a press conference that two people had been rescued but others are believed to still be in the water, where the temperature was about 47 degrees.

The number of missing is believed to be between seven and 20, according to the report.

"Never would you think that you would see, physically see, the Key Bridge tumble down like that. It looked like something out of an action movie," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told reporters, calling it an “unthinkable tragedy.”

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright called it a “dire emergency” and a “developing mass casualty event.”

"Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” he told the Associated Press.

The Dali was headed from Baltimore to Sri Lanka and was flying under a Singapore flag, according to the report.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency and is working to deploy federal resources.

"I’ve spoken with Gov. Moore and Mayor Scott to offer USDOT’s support following the vessel strike and collapse of the Francis Scott Key bridge," Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday. "Rescue efforts remain underway and drivers in the Baltimore area should follow local responder guidance on detours and response."