Republican fears Democratic speaker as Fox News reporter reveals GOPers eyeing exit for “big payday”

More House Republicans may quit before the end of their terms, which could potentially allow Democrats to regain control of the chamber before the elections.

The early departures of Reps. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., dropped the Republican majority’s margin to just one vote. Gallagher’s planned departure on April 19 is immediately after a date that would trigger a special election to fill his seat, meaning it is expected to stay empty until in the election.

But “other Republicans are angling to get out as soon as they can,” Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported. “A big payday in the private sector could lure some members to cash in their voting card early.”

Pergram reported that some House Republicans are “fed up” and “just exasperated.”

“Control of the House has never changed in the middle of a Congress. But if it’s going to happen, the 118th Congress is as ripe for that possibility,” Pergram added.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., expressed concerns about such a possibility on Fox Business Monday, urging Gallagher to “stay.”

“We can get a special election. It’s a very safe Republican seat. We’ll add to our majority. We don’t have the other special [election] to fill Kevin McCarthy’s seat until April 30th. And we’re perilous. We could end up being– having a Speaker Hakeem Jeffries in the interim here while we’re waiting for special elections,” Tenney said.

“Personally, if you’re going to make a commitment to the people that elect you, that you’re going to serve for two years unless you have a really good reason not to serve, then why would you do that? And aren’t we team Republican?” she asked.