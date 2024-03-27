Lindsey Graham and other officials react to the death of senator and VP nominee, Joe Lieberman

Joe Lieberman — independent four-term U.S. senator and Al Gore’s Democratic running mate in 2000 — died at the age of 82 on Wednesday, due to complications from a fall in New York, according to a statement from his family.

The first Jewish candidate on the national ticket of a major party, Lieberman made a reputation for himself as someone who spoke in favor of abortion rights, gun control and gay rights but, after the attacks of September 11, 2001, gained a bit of heat for his support of the U.S. invasion of Iraq and staunch views on foreign policy.

Reacting to the news of his death, Senator Lindsey Graham posted a lengthy tribute to X (formerly Twitter), in which he referred to Lieberman as his "dear friend," writing, "I feel fortunate to have been in his presence, traveling the world in support of America’s interests as we saw it." Signing off, "From the Last Amigo."

Barack Obama admitted to not always seeing eye-to-eye with Lieberman in his own statement to social media, but praises him for his "extraordinary career in public service," writing, "He also worked hard to repeal 'Don’t Ask Don’t Tell' and helped us pass the Affordable Care Act. In both cases the politics were difficult, but he stuck to his principles because he knew it was the right thing to do."

Remembering him as "a man of devout faith," Senator Mitt Romney celebrates him as "a dedicated public servant, and defender of American values." And Senator Susan Collins from Maine included a video with her send-off, writing, "A student from Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay, Maine just this afternoon asked me who the favorite person was that I have worked with in my career. I said Joe Lieberman."

