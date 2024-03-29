Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Scott Anderson are calling it quits

In a post made to her private Facebook account on Thursday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she's separating from her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, after a brief marriage that began in July 2022 while she was still incarcerated at Missouri’s Chillicothe Correctional Center for the second-degree murder of her mother, “DeeDee” Blanchard.

Earlier this month, Blanchard made the decision to delete her public social media accounts at the advisement of her parole officer, expressing regret over diving into the mediasphere so soon after her early release from prison, and builds off of that sentiment in her separation announcement — obtained by PEOPLE — writing, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Just days after her release, Blanchard said in interviews that she was excited about married life and looked forward to having children with Anderson one day, but was nervous about living with a man as she'd never done so before. Speaking to PEOPLE, she highlighted the importance of conflict resolution with her new husband, saying, “I’m a very ‘in the moment’ type of person, so I want to make sure if we have an argument, I want to clear it up in the moment. He is … the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, and then come back a couple hours later and resolve it.”

The news of their split is especially shocking following pregnancy rumors that circulated last month when Anderson posted a photo to Instagram with his hand on Blanchard's belly along with the caption "Me and my little family cuddling together." Around this same time, photos began to circulate online of the couple at a medical facility in Lake Charles, LA.