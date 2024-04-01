"Finding Your Roots": George Washington greatly admired Michael Douglas' Revolutionary War ancestor

Michael Douglas may have played many heroes in his prestigious acting career, but the veteran actor is closer to real-life heroism than he may have thought.

On Tuesday's upcoming episode of PBS' "Finding Your Roots," the Oscar-winning actor – who next stars in Apple TV's Benjamin Franklin series "Franklin" – gets new insights into his American beginnings from host Henry Louis Gates Jr.

It turns out the actor's fourth great-grandfather, Colonel John Neilson fought in the Revolutionary War. The high-ranking soldier was even praised by the first President of the United States, George Washington. When Gates asked the actor how he felt about his ancestor's heroism, he said, "Proud, to say the least, just to know what an integral part he played in helping us start our new country."

After the battle of Bennett's Island in New Jersey, Neilson received a letter from Washington. "I shall rely upon you to advise me constantly of their situation. I am sir your most obedient servant, George Washington," the first president said. Neilson provided General Washington with military intelligence during the war.

"It's hard to articulate. Obviously, it brings to life the history at that particular time, but to think he's your direct descendant of somebody of that heroic proportions is cool," Douglas said with a smile to Gates.

“Finding Your Roots” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.