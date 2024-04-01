John Oliver has called out Donald Trump for a recent slew of "cash grabs."

On Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," Oliver observed that Trump has “had a rough run in the courts lately. Between the E. Jean Carroll defamation judgment and New York State’s fraud case, he’s on the hook for over half a billion dollars, but even that doesn’t capture the full extent of the financial damage."

"Apparently since leaving office, he spent more than $100 million on legal bills alone, which averages more than $90,000 a day, none of it paid for with his own money," Oliver said, citing a New York Times report. “A lot has come from his supporters because he’s repeatedly used his legal troubles as a pretext to ask for donations, including this plea on Tuesday," he added, showing a clip of the ex-president speaking to MAGA supporters: “We’re fighting. We’re winning. You see what’s going on. So whatever you can do to help financially would be fantastic, because we have to beat it if it’s $5 or $10 or $100, whatever you can do.”

“That is a man who talks nonstop about how he’s one of the richest men on Earth, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that looks like it was filmed in a house haunted by the world’s tackiest ghosts," Oliver quipped.

Oliver also cited several new products Trump has been peddling including a bible, gold sneakers, cologne, a mini-speaker, and gold wireless earbuds. "You know how you can never tell which Airpods are yours and which are your friends, because all the cases look the same? Well, if you get these, you lose all your friends instantly — problem solved," Oliver joked.