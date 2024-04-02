"Get over yourself," Hillary Clinton tells apathetic voters upset about Biden and Trump rematch

Hillary Clinton, the former presidential candidate and first lady, did not mince words about the upcoming presidential election on an appearance on "The Tonight Show staring Jimmy Fallon."

During Monday evening's episode, Fallon asked for Clinton's perspective on the contentious rematch brewing between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump on Nov. 5.

The former first lady, quipped "Let's stick with the Easter Bunny?"

However, Fallon pressed on, "I mean, it's Biden versus Trump. What do you say to voters who are upset that those are the two choices?"

"Get over yourself," Clinton said. "Those are the two choices. . . . It's kind of like, one is old and effective and compassionate, has a heart, and really cares about people. And one is old and has been charged with 91 felonies." While polling shows it will be another close election, coming down to mere percentage points, Clinton said, "I don't understand why this is even a hard choice."

"But we have to go through the election, and hopefully people will realize what's at stake," she said. "Because it's an existential question: What kind of country we're going to have, what kind of democracy we're going to have."

She elaborated that Trump and his allies are "pretty clear about what kind of country they want . . . Get out there and vote," she finished.