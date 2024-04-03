“Disbelief”: Murder victim’s family rejects Trump’s claim that he spoke to them

The family of murder victim Ruby Garcia rejected former President Donald Trump’s claim that he had spoken with “some of her family.”

“I spoke to some of her family,” Trump said during a speech in Grand Rapids on Tuesday about the 25-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant in March. “She lit up that room, and I’ve heard that from so many people,” Trump said.

But Ruby Garcia’s family were “angered” and “in disbelief” as they watched the speech live, according to Michigan’s WOOD-TV.

“He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us, and misinforming people on live TV,” sister Mavi Garcia told the outlet.

Garcia said that no one from Trump’s campaign had contacted her or her immediate family.

“It was shocking. I kind of stopped watching it. I’d only seen up to that, after I heard a couple of misinformations he said, I just stopped watching it,” she said.

Garcia expressed anger that Trump had politicized her sister’s death.

“It’s always been about illegal immigrants,” she said. “Nobody really speaks about when Americans do heinous crimes, and it’s kind of shocking why he would just bring up illegals. What about Americans who do heinous crimes like that?”