Nissin Foods incorporates a classic breakfast food into their iconic Cup Noodles

In a press release from Nissin Foods, it seems the rumors are true: Cup Noodles is releasing an Everything Bagel with Cream Cheese flavor, writing that "the instant ramen leader delivers an unexpected twist on the classic staple with its new limited-edition flavor." The product will exclusively be available at Walmart, though it's currently sold out on the official Website.

The flavor combines "noodles with sesame seeds, poppy seeds, garlic, dried onion and caraway seeds in a rich cream-cheese flavored sauce." The product requires nothing else but water and four minutes in the microwave. It should also be noted that this is not a soup with broth — it's more of a noodles-and-sauce sort of deal.

Priscila Stanton, Senior VP of Marketing at Nissin, says "consumers have been adding a dash of Everything Seasoning to their ramen since the craze took off and we took inspiration from our consumer base to give everyone's favorite noodles a creamy twist."

Nissin first released instant ramen back in 1958 and their products have remained in high-demand since, with the signature styrofoam containers becoming a sort of iconic emblem of instant ramen over the years. The affordable staple has become even more cherished in recent years as its pricing remains relatively static among sky-rocketing food prices practically everywhere else.