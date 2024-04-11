"No great loss”: Ron Goldman's family react to the death of O.J. Simpson

Following the news that O.J. Simpson died at 76 from prostate cancer, the family of Ron Goldman — stabbed to death along with Nicole Brown Simpson — took some time to publicly react to the death of the man who will forever be linked to their family member's murder, acquitted or not.

In a statement from Ron's dad, Fred Goldman, and his sister, Kim Goldman, they write, "The news of Ron's killer passing away is a mixed bag of complicated emotions and reminds us that the journey through grief is not linear. For three decades we tirelessly pursued justice for Ron and Nicole, and despite a civil judgment and his confession in 'If I Did It,' the hope for true accountability has ended. We will continue to advocate for the rights of all victims and survivors, ensuring our voices are heard both within and beyond the courtroom. And despite his death, the mission continues; there's always more to be done."

Having fought for justice in the murder of his son for years, Fred Goldman phrased the above a little firmer in a quote to NBC News on Thursday, saying, “It’s no great loss to the world. It’s a further reminder of Ron’s being gone."

The Goldmans’ attorney, David Cook, issued an additional quote on the family's behalf, saying, “O.J. died without penance." Adding that the family is still owed more than $100 million as part of a previous judgment, which they hope to recoup from Simpson's assets.