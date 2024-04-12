"Golden Bachelor" split: Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist call it quits

"Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce three months after their televised wedding.

The couple sat down with ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday to share the news.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to — dissolve our marriage,” Turner told ABC's Juju Chang.

“Get a divorce?” Chang asked. “Yes,” Turner said.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” Nist said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”

Turner and Nist met during the inaugural season of the "Golden Bachelor," a spinoff of ABC's wildly popular reality dating show, "The Bachelor." Turner ultimately proposed to Nist during the show's finale, which aired in November.

“The thing that strikes me the most in our conversations, it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families," Turner shared in the interview. "So we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to, to live apart.”

“I still love this person,” he added. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.”

“Yeah, I still love him," Nist affirmed.