"These are trauma tourists": Christy Carlson Romano rejects "Quiet on Set" documentarians

A former Disney Channel star has spoken out to share why she won't be watching Investigation Discovery's bombshell, "Quiet on Set," a docuseries that airs allegations of systemic abuse at kid's network, Nickelodeon.

Christy Carlson Romano, known for lending her voice to the titular role on "Kim Possible" and starring alongside Shia LaBeouf in "Even Stevens," acknowledged on this week's podcast episode of "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" about being approached by ID to appear in a documentary about children's television. "I've chosen not to speak about this with anybody, including ID, who originally came to me looking to see if I'd be interested in a doc like this," Romano said. "I don't know if it was this doc ['Quiet on Set']. But I was approached when I first started advocating three years ago for my own YouTube channel with my own experiences that I did in different and separate episodes, so to speak. I started to be approached by many reality-show-type producers, and they were like, 'Hey, how do we do this?' and I would combat them with saying, 'Hey, guys, the only way we would do this is if we talk about how do we fix it?'

"I felt like there's no hope being inserted into the narrative," Romano continued. "These are people who don't belong to our community. These are outsiders. . . . These are trauma tourists."

Speaking about "Quiet on Set" and her decision to not watch the series, Romano said, "I think that it's extremely triggering. I've made a choice for several reasons to opt out of watching that imagery. I know a lot of the details, I know a lot of the folks involved."