Ina Garten said she was up until 3 a.m. to buy tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Paris

In conversation with People about the upcoming Oct. 1 release of her memoir “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” Ina Garten revealed that she’s a devoted Swiftie. So much so that the “Barefoot Contessa” star sacrificed sleep to purchase tickets to see Swift in concert next month.

“I'm going to be in Paris in May, and I thought, ‘Wait a minute, isn't she going to be in Paris in May?’” Garten said. “At 3:00 in the morning, I was online, seeing if I could get two good tickets, and I did.” She confirmed that she is indeed going to go see the Eras Tour in Paris, not with her husband Jeffrey Garten, but instead with “a very good friend” who is local to the area.

“Now I'm trying to figure out what I can wear that's sparkly,” Garten continued, speaking about her outfit for the concert.

Garten said she is “totally a fan” of Swift and first met the pop star a decade ago. “I met Taylor actually when Food Network Magazine asked rock stars 10 years ago who their favorite Food Network people were, and Taylor chose me,” Garten recalled. “So she came for a photo shoot for the day, and then we saw each other for a while afterwards. She invited me to lunch and she came back for lunch one day in East Hampton. I just so admire her.”

Garten also saw Swift during her 1989 world tour in support of the singer’s studio album of the same name: “She invited us to come to the party afterwards, and we just had an incredibly wonderful time.”

Swift is also a huge fan of Garten. In October 2022, Swift celebrated the 20th anniversary of Garten's “Barefoot Contessa.” Swift hailed Garten as a “magnificent woman” who “changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing.”