Kesha swaps "Tik Tok" lyrics to slam Diddy during Coachella set with Renee Rapp

Kesha wasn't technically slated to perform at the desert music festival Coachella, but the singer's surprise Sunday performance was nothing short of memorable.

Taking to the stage to join Reneé Rapp’s set with a performance of her 2010 hit song, "Tik Tok," Kesha made a notable amendment to the opening lyrics. After being welcomed to the stage by Rapp, Kesha sang, "Wake up in the morning like, f***ing P. Diddy!" A video posted online by gossip blogger Perez Hilton shows Kesha and Rapp holding up their middle fingers while singing the line.

When Kesha debuted the song nearly 15 years ago, the original opening said, “Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy," with the billionaire hip-hop artist featuring on the track with a response to the lyrics: “Hey, what’s up, girl?”

Kesha's lyrics swap follows the litany of lawsuits aimed at Sean "Diddy" Combs, which allege sex trafficking and sexual assault. A federal investigation prompted a raid of the mogul's estates last month. Diddy's legal woes stemmed from a suit filed by his ex-partner and singer, Casandra Ventura — better known as Cassie — over what she claimed had been a physically and sexually abusive relationship.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Kesha had previously changed the lyrics to reflect Ventura's settlement with Diddy in November of 2023. During a Los Angeles stop on her Only Love tour, a day after Ventura and Diddy settled, Kesha changed the opening line to, “Wake up in the morning feeling just like me.”