Judge warns Trump: Show up to Manhattan hush money trial each day or "there will be an arrest"

Former President Donald Trump can continue showing up for his criminal trial in Manhattan -- or, potentially, go straight to jail.

That was Judge Juan Merchan's warning to the Republican candidate on Monday, NBC News reported, as jury selection continues in a case where prosecutors allege Trump conspired to falsify business records, covering up a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election.

As NBC News noted, the warning is a standard reminder for criminal defendants. But it is the first time the warning has ever been delivered to a former U.S. president.

Katie Phang, a legal analyst with MSNBC, reported that Trump acknowledged his right and responsibility to attend the trial in an exchange with Merchan (who he has repeatedly attacked on Truth Social). Trump also promised to behave himself.

"If you disrupt the proceedings, you can be excluded from the courtroom and committed to jail based on your conduct and the trial will continue on in your absence," Merchan told Trump, per a transcript that Phang posted on X. "If you do not show up, there will be an arrest," the judge continued. "Do you understand?"

"I do," Trump responded.